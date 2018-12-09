PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow Sunday is expected to impact areas in the Columbia River Gorge above 500 feet in elevation.
For elevations above 500 feet, snow or sleet accumulation is expected to be under one inch and ice should not exceed 1/4 of an inch, meteorologists say.
Near the Columbia River, little or no snow or ice is expected to accumulate, according to the National Weather Service in Portland.
The NWS says Interstate 84 and State Route 14 should be mostly OK. However, other roads in the upper Hood River Valley and those at elevations higher than 500 feet will become slick.
Icy conditions were seen in parts of the Gorge on Saturday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.