PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – People across the country are glued to live coverage of the 2020 presidential race, and Oregonians are no different.
As ballots continue to get counted in the battleground states of Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina late Wednesday night, the race remains too early to call.
"It's like watching a football game or something. It's just like who's got it, who's got it," Kyle Joseph of Hillsboro said.
From living rooms in urban suburbs to small-town bars, TV and phone screens are trained on live race results and electoral college maps.
"It's been a crazy year," Sara Bourne of Washington County said. "I've always been politically inclined, but I've never been this granular and detailed and freaked out."
With a large Black Lives Matter flag and a rainbow flag sporting Joe Biden in aviators hanging on her Oak Hills home, it's clear who Bourne is pulling for.
Several Biden, Harris signs can be seen scattered throughout the Washington County neighborhood.
"I feel totally hopeful, I'm confident that Biden is going to win, I'm very confident in that," Bourne told FOX 12 Wednesday.
Trump supporters in rural Washington County are still hopeful, too. Some, including President Trump himself, are questioning the ballot-counting process as mail-in and absentee results are still coming in.
"What's taking them so long to complete their countings, I guess, I don't know," Joseph said.
Joseph watched part of the race results on a big screen in a North Plains bar.
Some Oregonians that spoke with FOX 12 say regardless of who is announced the winner, they hope peace follows.
"I hope both candidates accept the result so we can move forward," Long Chau said.
Experts predict it may be days or weeks before a clear winner is announced.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.