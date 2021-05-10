PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –The FDA has expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to include ages 12 to 15. This approval is the first step in the process before shots will go into the arms of this age group.
Dr. Renee Edwards of OHSU said there are still two more hurdles that need to be cleared before this group can get vaccinated.
"ACIP, which is the advisory committee on immunization practices of the CDC, does still need to meet also and give approval, and then we need approval from the Western state's group and the OHA," she explained.
Edwards said that the committee will meet on either May 11 or 12, and after that, they expect to get approval from the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup and the Oregon Health Authority. As soon as that happens, she said, 12 to 15-year-old's can roll up their sleeves.
"It'll be immediate as soon as we get the approval through the next two steps we're ready to go with all the details already been handled," she said.
The excitement of the approval spread quickly, and parents tried to get their kids vaccinated at the Oregon Convention Center Monday, but Dr. Edwards said it's important to remember that they can't vaccinate this group just yet.
Katherine Morales is a freshman at South Salem High School and said she's ready to get vaccinated.
"Some of us are living with people who are at high risk if exposed to COVID," Morales said. "I am very happy to finally be given this opportunity to get vaccinated for my safety and others."
However, there is still some vaccine hesitancy from others. Thirteen-year-old Karoline Loose said she's not comfortable getting the shot so soon and wants to wait.
"I was like, wait, hold up, didn't we just get the 16 and up category, like wow how'd they already figure that out? It was very fast and kind of unexpected," Loose said.
The FDA reviewed the data submitted by Pfizer, and the company said at the end of March in a clinical trial of more than 2,000 12 to 15-year-old's, the efficacy of the vaccine showed to be 100 percent and was well tolerated.
