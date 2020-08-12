Mixed thoughts as Gov. Brown considers travel restrictions: ‘It’s getting blown out of proportion'

CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Brown is in talks with health experts as she continues to consider possible restrictions for out-of-state travelers.
The governor’s office says it is also speaking with other western states about the possibility of issuing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown’s office says it will ask health experts for more data on the link between travel and coronavirus transmission before making any further policy decisions. It says conversations are ongoing and that travel restrictions would be complex to implement and enforce. Brown’s office says it’s a subject that requires thoughtful consideration.
In Cannon Beach on Wednesday, people shared their thoughts regarding travel restrictions.
“Yeah, being that we shouldn't be in groups, I think it'd be a good thing to limit people coming here to our state,” Rebecca Moren, who lives in Cannon Beach, said.
Other people were less supportive of the idea.
“I think it's getting blown out of proportion, to be honest with you,” Jon Hay, an Oregon coast visitor, said. “I think that it doesn't matter where you come from, it's going to be here, it's not going to be here, it doesn't really matter.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.