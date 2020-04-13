SHERIDAN, OR (KPTV) - A mixed-use building in Sheridan was destroyed after it caught fire Monday morning.
At around 7:15 a.m., crews from Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley responded to a fire at 985 Southeast Sheridan Road.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a 7,500 square-foot structure showing heavy smoke and fire from the back of the building.
An occupant at the scene told firefighters that everyone made it out of the building.
Fire officials said crews were hampered by limited access, large amounts of storage, and limited water access.
A second alarm was requested which brought in assistance from Amity Fire and McMinnville Fire.
Crews moved to a defensive fire attack after the structure began to collapse, officials said.
Officials said the fire was allowed to continue to burn in a controlled manner without putting crews and the public at risk.
The building is considered a total loss.
No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Amity Fire, McMinnville Fire, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, PGE, NW Natural, Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office, and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire Districts at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
