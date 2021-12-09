PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – We are less than 72 hours away from the MLS Cup and fans who have secured tickets are already lining up to snag a wristband for a good seat in the Timbers Army section.

500 fans are expected to be lined up by noon Thursday outside of Providence Park. While tickets to the match Saturday are in high demand, fans must wait patiently in line to get an assigned seat in the Timbers Army section. Those wristbands will be handed out Friday morning.

"It's more about the view of the game and the atmosphere of the people you're standing around. The closer to the field you are the better the experience," said one Timbers fan.

On Thursday morning, even though it was mostly empty, many had already staked claim in line by putting up chairs. Some began staking claim as early as Tuesday.

Scott Fuson took time off work to secure his spot at the game.

"I took some PTO," he said. "It's a little bit cold but it will be worth it."

Those still trying to grab tickets to Saturday’s match can enter for a chance to win through the “Ultimate MLS Cup Sweepstakes,” available through a partnership between the Timbers and Adidas. One lucky winner will end up with two tickets to the match, two Timbers jerseys, two $500 Adidas gift cards and the PlayStation 5 with the newest FIFA game.