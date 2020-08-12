MLS is Back champs are back in the Rose City: Timbers bring home the title

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers have returned home as champions.
The Timbers defeated Orlando City 2-1 on Tuesday night to capture the first, and perhaps only, MLS is Back trophy.
The Timbers played seven matches in seven weeks in a “bubble” environment at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World.
They returned home to Portland on Wednesday to see their friends and family in real time, as opposed to Face Time.
“I have been talking to my kids a lot and they were crying for me to be back home, so I am happy to bring them the championship trophy and be back home,” said Timbers defender Larrys Mabiala, also a father of three toddlers.
The team was greeted by fans in scarves and masks Wednesday to celebrate the tournament championship.
The Timbers last match at Providence Park was more than five months ago now, when the league first shut down due to COVID-19. The gates will remain closed to the public and the bleachers will be empty when play resumes Aug. 23.
Still, the Timbers are happy to be home.
“We are very happy to come back home after so many days and being able to see the fans, we missed the fans. Being able to be back here and seeing the fans and being back in Portland without having any humidity is a great feeling,” said manager Gio Savarese.
FOX 12 PLUS will air three of the first six scheduled regular season matches beginning on Aug. 26. If all goes according to plan outside of the bubble, the MLS Cup will take place in November.
