PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Major League Soccer says it will terminate its contract with designated player Brian Fernandez.
The Argentinian forward joined the team in May, then voluntarily went into the league’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.
Fernandez was the second leading scorer in the Timbers, scoring 11 goals. Five of those were game-winning goals.
Portland has already removed Fernandez from their roster.
Fernandez came to Portland with past off-field mishaps on his resume, including a two-year ban for two failed drug tests when he was 20, and a less than pleasant exchange with a fan in the stands after what ended up being his final match in Mexico.
