MLS to return next month, Timbers could play match at home later this season

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One week after coming to terms on a ratified collective bargaining agreement between players and owners, Major League Soccer will return next month, and the Timbers could possibly play matches at home later this season.
Like the NBA, MLS is ticketed for a Disney World Resort and safe return-to-play plan without fans. But unlike hoops, all 26 major league soccer clubs are headed to the House of Mouse and might be headed home for matches later this summer.
“All of this is our best foot forward to do what we can in an exciting and compelling and meaningful way to return to play for 2020,” Don Garber, Major League Soccer commissioner, said on the 25th season of MLS returning for a month-long World Cup-style tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at the Walt Disney Resort in Florida.
#MLSisBack and @TimbersFC might end up with some home matches later this summer🤞🏽First up? Tournament play down in Orlando 📅 July 8-August 11 ⚽️ #RCTID pic.twitter.com/OjU1M8uTyi— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) June 10, 2020
The tournament would kick off on July 8 and the final held on Aug. 11. The winner will earn a CONCACAF Champions League birth for 2021.
The group play games will count towards the regular season standings as the league plans on resuming a revised home and road slate and a playoff schedule to crown a true MLS Cup champion.
“When they are opening up and allowing us to play games in our stadiums, we’ll be prepared to have a safe and very, very clean environment for both our players, our staff, and in the event that fans are able to attend, being able to assure their safety as well,” Garber said.
Timbers and Thorns owner Merritt Paulson tweeted that, “it’s not ‘good’ to be back, it’s freaking fantastic,” adding, “very much hoping post-Orlando that we can start safely playing games in our own stadiums”.
The 26 MLS clubs will be placed in groups of six and we will see continuous matches almost daily. Portland and the other 11 teams in the Western Conference will be in three groups of four to play in three group stage games.
LAFC, Seattle, and Salt Lake City will be the three top seeds in the west, based upon the finish of the 2019 season. The 2020 campaign was two matches in before being suspended due to COVID-19. Comprehensive and extensive coronavirus testing will be done in Orlando for all players and staff.
Timbers Head Coach Gio Savarese is happy to see a path back to the pitch.
“So many things that we have experienced that are deeply sad and we have to make sure that we learn from all that is happening,” Savarese said. “All these past few months, to grow, to be better, and now, hopefully, to focus and bring some happiness with playing with some games.”
The top two finishers in each group will advance, as will the four best third place finishers. Teams will get five substitutions per match as well. The most a team will play is seven matches in the 26 days, with three being the least. Players will have the chance at earning additional bonus as part of the $1.1 million prize pool, and perhaps, jump back in the deep end of matches at Providence Park this season.
“We are excited to also have that part, God willing, that everything is going to go according to plan in order for us to be able to return to play in our stadium,” Savarese said.
The tournament draw will be Thursday afternoon to find out which seed the Timbers draw. Teams will begin to arrive in Orlando on the 24th. They still yet to have a full team training.
The NWSL returns with the Challenge Cup in Utah on June 27.
