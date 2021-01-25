PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)– Major League Soccer today announced the 2021 MLS season will begin on Saturday, April 3 and each team will play 34 matches.
The league says clubs will be permitted to open preseason training on February 22, six weeks prior to opening weekend.
In accordance with MLS health and safety protocols, players will be required to quarantine and conduct individual trainings upon reporting back to their clubs.
The MLS is also adding a new team this year, Austin FC. The 2021 season will feature 27 clubs, 14 in the Eastern Conference and 13 in the Western Conference.
The 2021 regular season will wrap up on November 7, and the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs will begin November 19. MLS Cup will be played on Saturday, December 11.
