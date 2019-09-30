PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Salt & Straw is introducing Halloween-themed ice cream this week, including one flavor made with pig’s blood.
The Portland-based scoop shop will introduce its Spooktacular Series flavors Friday and will sell them by the scoop, flight or pint through Oct. 31. They will also offer a variety pack online.
According to Salt & Straw, the pig’s blood in “Dracula’s Blood Pudding” comes from Portland meat distributor Nicky USA and is spun with warm spices and cream.
Another flavor that could cause pause is “Creepy Crawly Critters”, which features toffee-brittle mealworms and chocolate crickets mixed with matcha ice cream. Other flavors include:
- The Great Candycopia – salted butterscotch ice cream with house made versions of Sinkers, Whoppers, Health Bars and peanut butter cups.
- Mummy's Pumpkin Spiced Potion – heady spices and dried pumpkin Pyschocandy tea from August Tea in coconut cream and candied pumpkin bits.
- Black Cat Licorice & Lavender - fennel caramel mixed with salted lavender ice cream.
Visit www.saltandstraw.com to read more about the flavors.
Southern China including Hong Kong cooks pig's blood in congee/porridge. It is a famous street food - selling usually at those street kiosks (similar to food cart). But, of course, it is not Halloween-themed. We just like to eat weird food! We also purchased some expansive chocolates imported from Africa to Hong Kong with African ants & caterpillars inside. Chinese eats insects, but seems not crickets. May be not, from my knowledge!
