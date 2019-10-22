PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Who wants a fried chicken waffle cone? It’s just one of the culinary creations that will be available at the Moda Center for the new Trail Blazers season.
The Moda Center unveiled images on Twitter of various new menu items available to fans throughout the Moda Center.
The fried chicken waffle cone is a cone stuffed with chicken, mashed potatoes, cheese and gravy.
Who's hungry? Moda Center unveils new dishes for Blazers seasons
The Moda Center unveiled images on Twitter of various new menu items available to fans throughout the arena during Trail Blazers games.
Other appetizing options include Hawaiian comfort food like an ahi tuna poke bowl at section 109, a burger topped with smoked brisket and onion rings on the club level and Philly cheesesteaks at section 322.
And the same place, Hen Pen, that will be serving the fried chicken waffle cone also has a dish without the meat, a plate of fried buffalo cauliflower.
The Blazers season starts Wednesday night at the Moda Center against the Denver Nuggets.
THREAD ⬇️ Who's hungry? We've got a bunch of delicious new food options at Moda Center for this @trailblazers season!Try the all-new fried chicken waffle cone at Hen Pen: a bubble waffle loaded with gravy, fried chicken, cheddar cheese and mashed potatoes. pic.twitter.com/vHvkJOxygk— Moda Center (@ModaCenter) October 21, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.