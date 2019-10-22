Moda Center Chicken Waffle Cone

The Hen Pen chicken waffle cone will be served at the Moda Center for Trail Blazers games this season. (Photo courtesy: Moda Center)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Who wants a fried chicken waffle cone? It’s just one of the culinary creations that will be available at the Moda Center for the new Trail Blazers season.

The Moda Center unveiled images on Twitter of various new menu items available to fans throughout the Moda Center.

The fried chicken waffle cone is a cone stuffed with chicken, mashed potatoes, cheese and gravy.

Other appetizing options include Hawaiian comfort food like an ahi tuna poke bowl at section 109, a burger topped with smoked brisket and onion rings on the club level and Philly cheesesteaks at section 322.

And the same place, Hen Pen, that will be serving the fried chicken waffle cone also has a dish without the meat, a plate of fried buffalo cauliflower.

The Blazers season starts Wednesday night at the Moda Center against the Denver Nuggets.

