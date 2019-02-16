WOOD VILLAGE, OR (KPTV) - Investigators determined candles left burning in a mobile home started a fire in the Wood Village area.
Firefighters responded to the 23200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard shortly after midnight Saturday.
Firefighters said “heavy contents” inside the mobile home made fighting the fire difficult.
The owner of the mobile home was not there at the time and told investigators it wasn’t clear who would have been inside.
The case remains under investigation.
