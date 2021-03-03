MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County launched a door-to-door team to give some of the most vulnerable in the community access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
This week, mobile vaccination teams are going to adult care homes to give shots to those who are eligible but can't get to a pharmacy or clinic.
Each week, the state allocates a small number of vaccines - usually between 1,000 to 1,500 - for the county to administer directly. That's where, the county says, these doses come from.
The teams who travel to the care homes and administers the doses are a duo of medically-trained professionals who are volunteers.
FOX 12 spoke to Janet Helm, a nurse practitioner, who volunteered on Monday.
"They had 190 homes and these are homebound residents, so they could have physical or mental disabilities and they're in these at-home facilities where they have up to five residents," Helm said. "These vaccines expire, so you have a 6-hour window. It has to be a really well-run program, and we could use a lot of volunteers."
Alice Busch with the county's COVID-19 Response Team told FOX 12 without the help of volunteers like Helm, this wouldn't be possible.
"If we didn't have these folks stepping forward, we wouldn't be able to do it," Busch said. "We were able to vaccinate 146 people on Saturday and 376 people on Monday."
Busch says Saturday was the official start of the program.
The county hopes the door-to-door teams will be able to vaccinate all eligible residents of adult care homes by the end of this week.
Busch says next they will work to vaccinate people who receive in-home care services.
