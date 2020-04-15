PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new way to get medical care in Portland is growing in popularity and allowing patients to see the doctor at home.
Dr. Mark Hosko, owner of Portland Urgent Care, set out to solve the problem of telemedicine which is the inability to collect vitals or do other screenings or tests on patients during an appointment. That's how MobilMED was born.
"You get the in-house brick and mortar clinic experience in your own location," Dr. Hosko said.
Hosko told FOX 12 that he launched MobilMED a few years ago with a Smart car loaded with a kit for a health care assistant to take into people's homes or businesses.
Just a few weeks ago, the mobile service upgraded by rolling out a fully equipped van that can bring the clinic experience to wherever the patient is for the same cost as an in-person visit. FOX 12 got to take a look inside the unit.
"It's really the COVID-19 virus that has brought this to light right now and we've pushed the schedule ahead and got this thing on the road," Hosko said.
Hosko said the van has already been used on a couple dozen calls, and interest is picking up.
"We've had a lot of calls of people that are very fearful of COVID and that's why they're using this," Hosko said.
According to the founder, MobilMED's unit has everything the assistant needs to collect data on vitals, run various tests and screenings including blood work and X-rays. It even has a small pharmacy in there if the doctor needs to prescribe some common medications.
"So, you have all the convenience, you have the safety and you have the full exam data," Hosko said.
Hosko says the mobile medical assistants are equipped with all of the required Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) they'd wear inside a clinic for the home visits. After speaking with the patient and collecting information, the assistant brings in the doctor virtually through a webcam on the computer.
"We can upload information, we can do vital signs, depending on the circumstances we can do heart sounds, lung sounds," Hosko said.
Those sounds and any visual examinations, like eye scopes, can all be done and observed by the doctor in real-time, Hosko explained.
"Instead of putting on a stethoscope to hear the sounds, [the doctor] is putting some headphones to hear the sounds."
Then, the doctor can make a diagnosis and prescribe a treatment plan.
According to Hosko, MobilMED can typically be dispatched within a couple hours of a call. He said visits are being limited to the east side of the river, for now.
Hosko's vision is for this process of bringing the clinic to the patient to become the norm in health care.
"It’s time has come, especially now with the COVID crisis," Hosko said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
