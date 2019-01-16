Moda Center provides service to help people with sensory overload

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Come game time, the Moda Center be loud and distracting, especially for people with sensory overload.
While many sports fans attend ball games for the fast-paced entertainment and thrilling moments, it can be too much for people living with sensory processing disorder, for families of fans with a child or adult with autism, PTSD or dementia.
That’s why the sports arena says it launched a new service they hope will help.
The Rose Quarter for the past year has been assisting ticket buyers with sensory issues by providing a free sensory bag.
Richie Duncan with Kulture City says the bag includes items that help all guests enjoy their experience at games, concerts and shows.
“Noise canceling headphones, a fidget spinner, a weighted blanket for their lap,” Duncan said. “It just extends the enjoyment for kids to be able to weather the intensity and be able to stay the entire game, and for the parents as well, they can stay for the game and enjoy.”
Moda Center is one of 16 NBA buildings to partner with Kulture City, a nationwide nonprofit out of Alabama that is on the path to making all sports ventures all-inclusive.
“Cleveland kind of spearheaded the whole project and then it has been kind of fast and furious since that, going from NBA to NFL, also to zoos and museums and other arenas,” Duncan said.
Ann Torri travels to the Moda Center from Tillamook with her 16-year-old daughter, Mae.
“Without this, she could never come,” Torri said, referring to the sensory service provided at the arena.
Torri says the service makes visiting Moda Center with her daughter a lot easier.
“The lap pad, that’s a big one,” Torri said. “She needs that weight, then the headphones, obviously, because it gets so loud for her, she just can’t handle it. Same things I have at home, but I don’t have to bring them with me. We walk in with my keys, my phone and my ID and that’s it.”
Rose Quarter Director of Guest Experience Aaron Shapiro says many visitors echo Torri’s appreciation.
“We’ve actually had quite a few guests ask if they can buy the bags from us at the end of the night because they enjoy having the products and they are not offered at all venues,” Shapiro said.
The Blazers say they are looking at building a sensory room for next season. The team remains home Friday to face off against New Orleans at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.