Moda Center to require vaccination starting September 4

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you're heading out to a show or sporting event any time soon, you might want to double check their COVID safety measures. Several Portland-area venues now require proof of vaccination of a negative COVID test for entry - including Providence Park, The Portland Ballet and starting in just a week, you'll need those to get in the Moda Center too.
"It was becoming inevitable that this was the direction we needed to go," Amanda Mann, the Senior VP and General Manager of Rose Quarter Operations, said.
The Moda Center will accept your vaccine card, or a digital or printed photo of your vaccine card and the same goes for your negative COVID test. Megadeth and Lamb of God is on September 4, the first show after this policy goes into place.
Mann said they're more than prepared now to handle live shows.
"From the time of getting out of their car, they should have their mask on. When they enter, be ready to show that vaccine card or proof of negative test. Our ticket scanners have gone touchless, they'll still have to go through the metal detectors," Mann said. "As I was saying before, restroom features have all gone touchless, we have touchless options at our concession stands. Really just trying to make that experience be as touchless as possible and honestly as quick as possible."
The Moda Center has quite a few shows lined up in the coming months - but they're not the only sizable events coming to the Portland area. Rose City Comic Con is slated to come to the Oregon Convention Center in two weeks, where thousands will gather to dress up and meet their favorite celebrities.
While they said they'll require masks indoors to align with Multnomah County and Governor Brown's mandate. According to their website, vaccinations won't be required for entry.
As for celebrity interactions, their website said it'll be different for each person and that information is listed when you purchase a photo opportunity.
The same goes for artists at the Moda Center. While the venue has its own rules, some performers have stricter measures in place.
"Harry (Styles) of all artists is taking this the most seriously. As you know with our policy, we're saying you can show a negative test within 72 hours. He's making purchasers test within 48 hours. He's even requiring anyone working backstage around his crew, even if they are vaccinated, they have to test.
