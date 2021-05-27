PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Moda Center quadrupled capacity, allowing 8,000 fans inside for a big Game 3 in the playoff series between the Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets.
It was a disappointing loss for the Blazers but the arena was full of energy.
Some fans already came back earlier this month when capacity was much more limited, but they said this time felt different.
"You could feel the excitement and kind of like the dreary of the last year and whatever felt like it was over, and all of a sudden we were back rooting for the Blazers and that was the most important thing that mattered," Brooklynn Loiselle said.
Others haven’t had the chance to get inside until now, like Peter Chow.
"It's wonderful, a great time, exciting, I like seeing the excitement of all the fans and the players," he said.
Fans got to choose between fully vaccinated and unvaccinated sections, masks still required in both, but people in vaccinated sections had to show proof and were able to sit closer together.
"Ample amount of space, everybody's observing the masks, it's been great," Chow said. "Blazer fans, the closer the better ya know."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.