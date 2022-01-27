PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continuing its surge across the world, vaccine makers are working on possible solutions.
Moderna, for instance, is testing a modified vaccine that is tailored specifically to protect against Omicron infections. Testing in humans began this week.
The company predicts it should have reliable data about the vaccine's effectiveness in two or three months.
"Then we can select the final vaccine and hopefully go into production by the middle of the year so that we really are ready to provide it and supply it to people for the fall and winter of 2022," said Paul Burton, Moderna's Chief Medical Officer.
A recent study commissioned by Moderna found people vaccinated with its vaccine had a reduced antibody response to the virus after about six months.
"I think against Omicron, right now data from the United Kingdom after nine weeks shows reasonable holdup in protection, and so I would be hopeful that would continue. But I think certainly once we get to six, seven, eight months, we will see a drop-off in protection at that point," said Burton.
Burton said evidence shows the need for booster shots after that six month period.
In addition to the Omicron-specific booster, Moderna is also working to develop a vaccine that would protect against all varieties of COVID-19, which could be available by the winter of 2023.