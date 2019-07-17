MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) – A family in Molalla lost everything Wednesday evening, after a fire ripped through their home.
Molalla firefighters say the fire started around 4:30 p.m.
The homeowner, Ken Hunt, lives with his wife and also with a man they consider their son.
Hunt says all of three of them are OK, but they lost a couple small animals in the fire like birds and guinea pigs.
Their horses, rabbits, dogs, and cats are safe though.
Hunt told FOX 12 he tried to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher but they were spreading too quickly.
He says he had to take a step back and watch as his home burned.
“It just got completely out of hand. It just took off and got hot,” said Hunt. “So much smoke was coming out of there. I’d go in there and try to do something, and the heat and the smoke was just so bad that when I came back out, it would be everything I could kind of do to breathe again.”
Hunt says when firefighters got to his home, two rooms of the house were already engulfed in flames.
While most of their belongings were destroyed, he says crews were able to save kittens, a turtle, and even a snake.
They also saved one of the most sentimental pieces in their home: his wife’s mother’s ashes.
“I want to thank the fire department for everything that they did,” said Hunt. “Our goal is that we don’t want to leave and we’re hoping we can stay here and everything.”
Hunt told FOX 12 this is the second house fire he’s had to endure in which he’s lost everything, but the Molalla community has already been so supportive.
FOX 12 spoke to a neighbor who is one example – he paid for hotel rooms for the family for the night.
Molalla fire crews say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family to help them move forward.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.