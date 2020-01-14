MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) - A student and a driver were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a head-on crash on Highway 213.
Molalla Fire said crews responded just after 7 a.m. to a crash between a truck pulling a construction trailer and a Molalla school bus on the highway near Toliver Road.
The bus was carrying 10 students - eight middle schoolers and two high schoolers, according to the Molalla River School District.
The school district said one student was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital, according to Molalla Fire.
The other students were loaded onto a second bus to be reunited with parents and go onto school.
No citations have been issued at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
