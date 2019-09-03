JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An Eagle Point woman was arrested last week for assaulting her infant daughter, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.
According to deputies, the 3-month-old sustained multiple injuries, including bone fractures, and has been released into foster care pending the outcome of the investigation.
Britney Elizabeth Alexander, 23, was arrested Aug. 30 and is facing charges of first- and second-degree assault. She was arraigned on charges Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Staff at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center contacted deputies Aug. 25 to report the infant had been brought to the emergency room with suspicious injuries. The case has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office. Deputies expect specific charges to be updated once prosecutors review evidence in the case.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-770-8333 and reference case number 19-17936.
