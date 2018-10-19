PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman accused of possessing a firearm that discharged at an elementary school in northeast Portland was charged on Friday.
Officers responded to Jason Lee Elementary School, located at 2222 Northeast 92nd Avenue, on the report a gun was discharged inside the school on Oct. 4.
Police said they arrived at the school and determined that no one was injured.
Officers searched the area and found, Antoinette Riley, 27, who matched the suspect's description.
Investigators believed Riley entered the school to pick up her child and while she was in the cafeteria, a firearm in her possession discharged.
FOX 12 spoke with the mother who said police had the wrong person.
Riley is being charged with one count of possession of a weapon in a public building, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a loaded firearm in a public place.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.