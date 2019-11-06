VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver of a black Ford Ranger believed to be involved in several burglaries across the county.
Kelly Larsen is one of those victims.
It was early Sunday morning, Larsen who's a new mother, was up nursing her son at her family's home in Vancouver.
"I got a notification on my surveillance system and I thought it was a little odd that it was that early in the morning," Larsen said.
Larsen pulled up her phone and looked closer at live surveillance footage.
What she saw she said was unsettling and she continued to watch her phone.
"Once I saw that there was a vehicle out there that was a little suspicious. I watched it maybe a couple seconds before I realized that this person was coming in and out of my home," Larsen said.
Larsen said she forgot that her garage door was open that morning.
She said the suspect appeared to be going in and out of there attempting to steal things.
Next, she said she ran upstairs and yelled out the window.
"It was basically get the heck out of my property and I scared him enough cause' I was basically in a two story house I was looking directly at him so he definitely jumped a little bit, skirted around the side," Larsen said.
She said the suspect took off, but took several hundred dollars worth of tools.
"To know that these people are out there was a reality check to me that now being a new mom, was very frightening," she said.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is believed to have been driving a black Ford Ranger.
Deputies said the truck was since located and impounded for evidence, but the driver is still out there.
The truck is believed to be connected to several burglaries in the county, targeting open garages and sheds for easy things they can carry like tools, purses and wallets.
The the sheriff's office said there may be more victims who haven't come forward yet.
Larsen said this is making her neighborhood more alert.
"We're really into it together so we're not going to let one guy kind of just disrupt our safe environment because it really is a safe neighborhood," she said.
The sheriff's office said there's no suspect description right now.
If you know anything regarding these break-ins contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
