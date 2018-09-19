Mom delivers baby in mall parking lot in Troutdale just minutes from hospital

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - A local woman delivered her baby just minutes from an area hospital earlier this week in the parking lot of a mall.
Valerie and Matthew Gordon say they hoped to make it to a midwife center in Portland from their home in Cascade Locks–but apparently, their baby had other plans.
Early Tuesday morning, the couple left their home and made it to a mall in Troutdale where they were supposed to meet family members around 5 a.m.
The plan was to head from there to a midwife group, but Valerie’s labor was intensifying, so they decided to head to a hospital instead.
They didn’t even make it out of the parking lot. Baby Clare was delivered in the front seat of their SUV.
The pair were able to get to the hospital after the baby was born and report everyone is doing fine. The family Wednesday was released from the hospital and returned home.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.