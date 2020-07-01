Mom drives 18-year-old back to crash scene following alleged hit-and-run, robbery involving $30 worth of beer

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An 18-year-old is facing charges after helping to steal $30 worth of beer from a convenience store in Clackamas County, sideswiping another driver, flipping his vehicle, and then fleeing the scene on foot.
Caleb Scott Mitchell’s mother drove him back to scene on Currin Road near Eagle Creek Road after the incident late Thursday night on June 25.
Mitchell, of Wilsonville, along with two juvenile accomplices, robbed the Eagle Creek Jackpot in the 29000 block of Southeast Highway 224 earlier that night, according to detectives.
The sheriff’s office says the two juveniles, who have not been identified, ran out of the convenience store carrying cases of Keystone and Coors beer and jumped into Mitchell’s waiting vehicle, a 1997 Acura CL.
When a gas station attendant attempted to stop the teens from leaving, Mitchell reportedly accelerated the getaway vehicle toward the attendant.
A customer in the parking lot saw this happen, and, thinking Mitchell was attempting to hit the attendant, pulled his Honda Civic in front of the suspects.
Mitchell collided with the Civic, fled east on Highway 224, and then fled on Southeast Currin Road. The customer in the Civic followed.
The teenagers realized they were being followed, made a U-turn, and started driving in the opposite direction, according to the sheriff’s office.
As Mitchell passed the Civic, he sideswiped it, damaging it a second time.
The Civic’s driver, now a hit-and-run victim, continued to follow Mitchell, later discovering the vehicle flipped over in the middle of Currin Road near Eagle Creek Road.
The sheriff’s office says the suspects got out of the upside-down vehicle and fled the scene on foot.
“Before fleeing, one of the juvenile suspects reportedly approached the Honda and threatened to punch a female victim in the passenger seat before running away," according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said a female passenger in the Civic injured her elbow in the hit and run but declined further medical attention. Investigators estimated damage to the Civic at around $2,500.
A short time after fleeing, deputies said Mitchell returned to the crash scene, driven by his mother. He was detained without incident. Investigators say he admitted to being the driver but declined to identify his two juvenile accomplices.
The sheriff’s office is still searching for the juvenile suspects. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and referencing CCSO case number 20-013258.
