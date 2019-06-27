WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A woman was sentenced to 15 days in jail and ordered to pay more than $73,000 in fines and over $17,000 in restitution after the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says she applied for and received benefits she wasn’t qualified for.
Investigators with the Department of Human Services say Ruby Lavonne Bolton from 2010-2016 applied for and received more than $110,000 in benefits she wasn’t qualified for.
Investigators say she falsified her application forms over the years, claiming to be a single mother with no other sources of income. In fact, investigators say Bolton married her husband in 2010 and concealed his income on her benefits application forms.
The attorney’s office says Bolton was able to hide her household income until an alert DHS caseworker uncovered the deception, but due to the statute of limitations, the prosecution of Bolton could only occur starting from 2015 and thereafter.
Over the years, Bolton received funds from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, and Employment Related Day Care. She was also living in Section 8 housing provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The attorney’s office says the DHS investigator also discovered that Bolton had failed to disclose that her brother-in-law, who was also bringing in an income, was also living in her household. Additionally, Bolton was receiving daycare expenses from DHS, HUD, and from her husband, the attorney’s office says.
On May 8, Bolton was convicted of three counts of first-degree theft, three counts of unlawfully obtaining public assistance and three counts of unlawfully using supplemental nutritional assistance. In court Tuesday, she was sentenced to 15 days in jail and five years of probation. She was also ordered to pay $73,593.90 in compensatory fines and $17,307 in restitution, both to be paid to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Bolton has been transferred to the Washington County Jail to serve her sentence.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.