Mom says 6-year-old had surgery, still in critical condition after jet ski accident near Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) – The mother of a 6-year-old says involved in a jet ski accident near Sweet Home on Monday afternoon says her son is still in the hospital in critical condition.
Rachel Maynard says her son, Zachary, is recovering after having surgery on Monday.
Zachary and another child sustained life-threatening injuries after a 23-year-old man at Lewis Creek County Park near Sweet Home lost control while riding a jet ski on Monday afternoon, causing the watercraft to speed off toward shore.
Maynard said her son and his friend, a young girl only two weeks older than Zachary, were in a swimming area when the incident occurred.
Maynard said her son was not conscious and he and the young girl were taken by helicopter to receive medical care in Portland. She said her son’s friend is at another hospital and is expected to be okay.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Officer says one other person showed up at a hospital with injuries in connection with the accident, but there was not updated information available about that person on Tuesday.
Deputies continue to investigate the incident. The 23-year-old jet ski rider is not currently facing charges and is cooperating with law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
