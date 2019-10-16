VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Clark County mom said a man waving a cell phone barged in on her while she was breastfeeding in a private nursing lounge at the Vancouver Mall.
Vancouver Police are investigating the case and said they have identified a person of interest from security footage at the mall.
Victoria Weber said she went to the mall Monday afternoon as her first excursion out with all three of her kids since giving birth to her newest son two months ago. Her older boys are 3 and 1 years old.
“I decided to go to the mall because it was just one of those days that I really wanted to get out and have my kids out of the house for once,” Weber said.
Weber said she decided to go to the family bathroom where the mall provides private nursing lounges behind curtains.
“I got ready and I was starting to feed him, and I was feeding him for a little bit – and this guy started talking and saying, ‘Oh, did someone lose a phone? Did somebody drop a phone?”’ she said.
Weber said she told the man to not come in, but he opened the curtain anyway.
“And he came inside waving this phone, with the camera facing me – but doing it like this and not letting me see the other side,” Weber said. “He kept having the phone facing toward me and then he started asking me all these questions about my kids, like all three yours, and questions about how old they were and he’s looking down at me and he’s staring and he’s like, ‘Oh, you’re breastfeeding.”’
Weber said she told the man she was uncomfortable and asked him to leave, but she said instead he got closer to her, blocking her and the kids in the small stall.
Weber thinks the man was filming her and her children.
Then she said she heard another voice.
“She said, ‘Are you OK?’” Weber said.
It was another nursing mom in the next stall.
“It was a moment of, ‘Oh my gosh, someone else is in here – it’s OK, I’m safe right now,’” Weber said. “That other mom was an absolute angel. During that moment I was freaking out – I had no clue what to do, I wasn’t able to protect all my kids.”
Weber said the woman’s gesture was all it took to scare the man off, but now she wants to find him.
“At this point I’m more mad then scared or emotional – I want to find this person,” Weber said. “Other moms really shouldn’t go through that and I don’t want him out there, especially around an area that parents and kids go.”
Weber notified security and police but left without getting the name of the woman who helped her.
Weber later posted about the ordeal on a Facebook group, hoping to find the woman. She said the woman commented on her post an hour later and she was able to thank her.
Anyone with information on the case should contact Vancouver Police.
