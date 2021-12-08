Mom speaks out after 15-year-old son shot, killed in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - On Saturday, Jodie Ramsey experienced a mother's worst nightmare.
Her son, 15-year-old Lowgunn Ivey, was with friends when she got a call there was a shooting that sent one of his friends to the hospital.
"I had already known the boys were together," Ramsey said. "I couldn't get him on the phone. He wasn't answering any of his messages. That's when I found out about the shooting out there at the apartment complex he was actually going out to."
Gresham Police responded to the Columbia Trails apartments on Northwest 15th Street around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Officers said they found two people hurt and Lowgunn Ivey dead. The two other victims are a 23-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy. Both are expected to live.
Now, Ramsey is trying to cope with her devastating loss.
"I'm going to miss everything about him. I'm never going to be able to see him grow up. I'm never going to see him get married. He's never going to have kids," she said through tears. "I don't think any parent should ever have to bury their child."
Gresham Police said they haven't made any arrests and urge anyone with information to please come forward.