PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Moments of peace and love have emerged in Portland as thousands of people participate in ongoing marches to end police brutality and racism.
People in the US and in other countries are calling for justice after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Floyd, 46, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, authorities said. That police officer and several others are now facing charges.
Portland saw its first protest on Thursday last week, with Friday marking nine straight days of marches through the city. Some protesters have looted businesses, vandalized property, or set fires in the streets. Others have remained peaceful, leading to moments solidarity between protesters and law enforcement.
On Thursday, Portland Trail Blazer star Damian Lillard linked arms with protesters and led them across the Morrison Bridge.
Moments before, a Portland Fire & Rescue fire boat came close to say hello, spraying jets of water into the air.
The day before, a protester with a few extra doughnuts offered one to a police officer through a barricade at the Justice Center. The officer accepted, but was apparently not hungry, so he stuck it on the antenna of his radio.
FOX 12 cameras also caught a heartfelt interaction between a protester and a Portland Police liaison officer. The protester pleaded with the officer to take a knee with her.
“We need you to show us that you care about us, please, please take a knee,” one woman said. “All of this will stop if you take a knee and set an example.”
The officer declined but offered kind words and said he appreciated her efforts.
“I just want you to know that I appreciate everything you are doing to keep yourself safe and the crowd safe,” the officer said. “I appreciate that you’re keeping us safe, I really do.”
Video from outside the Justice Center earlier this week shows officers kneeling and shaking hands with demonstrators. Another video shows protesters speaking with officers through a chain link fence, even passing the megaphone back and forth over the barricade.
Officers at one point helped protesters to relocate during a protest, pitching in to carry food, water, and other supplies. Later, other officers were caught on camera walking arm-in-arm with a protester.
VIDEO: Officers walk arm-in-arm with protester in Portland
Large groups of protesters throughout the week have gotten down on their knees or stomachs and raised their hands in solidarity with George Floyd.
In at least one demonstration, marchers remained on their knees with their hands up for about nine minutes, the amount of time Floyd was pinned to the ground.
Three words. #ICantBreathe #GeorgeFloyd #Portland #pdx @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/xHgPKbbjPz— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 3, 2020
Nine minutes of silence on the Burnside Bridge. Hundreds of protesters lying on the ground with their hands behind their backs. We have live coverage coming up at 8. #Oregon #Portland #pdx @fox12oregon #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/7XPNSPI1jz— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 2, 2020
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
The day before, a protester with a few extra doughnuts offered one to a police officer through a barricade at the Justice Center. The officer accepted, but was apparently not hungry, so he stuck it on the antenna of his radio.
Smart on the officers part, only an idiot would eat something handed out by someone in a protest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.