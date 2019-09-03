BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - It was the first day of school Tuesday for students at Oak Hills Elementary, and the walk there was a little different for kids as they passed dozens of chalk drawings, and uplifting quotes and pictures.
“It makes me very happy that on the first day of school we all have chalk to look at and read,” Lizzie, a student said.
The artists, a group of moms, spent a good portion of Monday night on them, even using headlamps to make sure their art was finished by the time the school bells rang.
“It is an interesting time to have kids in school, and we all are on our toes all the time. So when we can do something that’s just uplifting and happy, then it takes our mind from those places to all the things that it could be and should be,” Angie Zahler, a parent at Oak Hills and one of the chalk artists said.
“They wanted us to feel like we were at home,” Jameson, a student at Oak Hills said.
The moms are already being asked by other parents how they can help make this a yearly tradition.
