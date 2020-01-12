Monday classes canceled for Clark College students as faculty slated to go on strike

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Clark College students will not have class on Monday as the faculty is slated to go on strike.
This comes after negotiations between the faculty union and Vancouver-based college have failed to reach a contract agreement.
Organizers are fighting for higher pay for all faculty, including part-time professors, so the school can stay competitive and attract new staff.
All Monday classes are canceled as both sides head back to the bargaining table.
The college will provide daily updates on the strike for students on its website and its alert system.
