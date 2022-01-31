Monmouth man encouraging others to give wheelchair bowling a try

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Living life in a wheelchair can be challenging to play sports for those aspiring athletes but where there's a will, there's a way. In this sports spotlight, FOX 12 will highlight a champion wheelchair bowler from Polk County.
Grant Buehler is a regular at the REC Bowling Alley in Keizer. The 44-year-old from Monmouth is a class of '97 graduate of Central High School who wants to make wheelchair bowling more a thing in the mid-valley and beyond.
"I wanted to find something I could actually play and evenly matched because I knew I wasn’t going to be evenly matched in basketball," Buehler said.
Buehler has been on the circuit with the American Wheelchair Bowling Association since 2004.
"I can adapt pretty well because I have been in the wheelchair for so long. I just find ways to do things like bowling," he said.
Born with spina bifida, life has been on wheels, and Buehler has been spinning it at the lanes since discovering his love of the alley.
"There’s supportive people in the bowling alley that encourage me, and I inspire them," he said.
The lefty rolls with his custom drilled 12-ounce rocks for his 144 average.
"I like to say I never foul because I stick. Bowlers don’t like to stick, they like to slide," said Buehler. "I joke around with people, saying 'hey guys, I don’t slide, I stick.' They go [eye roll, hand wave]."
No stick and no arm swing into his rims either, Buehler is one of one around here.
"I am the only one in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana. At least I haven’t ran into anybody and I have been to a few," he said.
Buehler is just glad he found his passion.
"I have actually been a sports fan my entire life, but I haven't really been part of a team until 7th grade," he said.
The sports guy has found his way around play when asked by a school counselor to keep the middle school scorebook, that inclusion continued in high school, college and post-Chemeketa graduation for Western Oregon Athletics.
"I do the volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball. I love it. Get to be around the people. Fans and players," Buehler said.
Buehler is in search of picking up a few spare teammates and doubles partners.
"You may have a hard time but once you practice, it’s so easy," he said. "I think my very first game was like a 43, my highest game ever is a 237 in this house. The more you bowl, the better you can be."