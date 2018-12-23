SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A 13-month-old dog is recovering at home after his owner says he was shot with a shotgun on Friday.
Rocky, a white Husky, belongs to Brandon Mendez. According to Mendez, Rocky has escaped from his family’s fenced-in backyard in the Hayesville neighborhood a handful of times over the past few months.
"He tries to eat the fence. Then he starts digging. Then he tries to eat the rocks. I don't know how he does it,” Mendez said.
But despite numerous repairs, the addition of wiring and larger rocks, Rocky got out again on Friday.
"We started checking everywhere,” Mendez said.
After scouring his neighborhood, Mendez finally got a call that Rocky had been found – but he was hurt. The person on the other end of the line told said the dog was about a block away outside some apartments. He was lying still on the grass and his head was covered in blood.
A Good Samaritan brought Rocky to an emergency veterinary clinic, where Mendez found him barely moving.
"Once they were done with the surgery, once they cleaned up his wound and everything else, they told me that he had gotten shot by a shotgun,” Mendez said. "Once I saw him, he had a hole – he had a hole in his face."
Despite what veterinarians described as a spray of pellets to his face and above his right-front leg, Rocky survived and has since returned home to recover. He sleeps a lot and is not eating much yet, but he greeted a FOX 12 crew with a wagging tail and a canine kiss.
An ordinance bans people from firing guns within Salem city limits, unless it’s at a shooting range or in self-defense.
According to Mendez, Rocky has never gotten aggressive.
"He's a good dog, you know? He's never harmed anybody. And for someone to do this, they must be crazy or something,” he said.
Mendez has no idea who shot his dog and why. Neither do Marion County deputies, who confirmed they were investigating the reported shooting.
"It's horrible. I'm scared now, kind of and I don't know what to think,” said Tracy Davile, who often walks her 4-year-old German Shepherd not far from where Rocky was found shot. “Never any problems, never."
While Rocky’s permanent injuries aren’t quite clear yet, his vet suspects he may have lost hearing in his right ear.
But even with a long road of rehab ahead, Mendez said he’s just glad to have Rocky home for Christmas.
"I'm just happy that he's going to be here with our family,” he said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover Rocky’s surgery expenses.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.