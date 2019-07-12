TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) - A man who Tillamook police say was experiencing a mental health crisis while armed with a hatchet was taken into custody Thursday morning. FOX 12 learned the man was previously arrested in March after assaulting a Portland police officer.
On Thursday at around 7:50 a.m., Tillamook Police Chief Terry Wright saw an open gate at Tillamook Mini Storage, located at 3316 3rd Street.
Chief Wright then saw a man, later identified as Jonathan D. Messare, in an open unit wearing a combat helmet and building a barricaded area with metal and other items. Police said Messare had at least one knife and was openly waving around a hatchet.
According to police, Messare was making statements indicating paranoia and was experiencing a mental health crisis. He also made statements about being scared of law enforcement.
Traffic on 3rd Street was shut down while police negotiated with Messare, and people nearby were asked to shelter in place.
Just after 9:30 a.m., Messare exited the storage unit and was taken into custody. Police said Messare was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation and counseling.
Back in March, Messare was arrested after he charged at Portland police officers while naked and stabbed an officer during a scuffle. Police say he had a hatchet and other weapons.
According to court documents, Messare also fought with police as they tried booking him, scratching two deputies and stomping on another's foot.
Days after that incident, police went to Messare's home where they seized an AR-15, a shotgun, a semi-automatic handgun, and a revolved, along with ammunition and tactical gear.
Messare was released from jail about a month later.
