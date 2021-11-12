SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Months after state lawmakers approved hundreds of millions of dollars to improve access to mental health services, most of that money hasn’t made its way into the community.

In June, lawmakers passed what they called at the time a “groundbreaking” package of investments in mental health, to the tune of almost $500 million. But so far, that hasn’t translated to any meaningful improvement in access to care.

Julie Dodge, interim director of behavioral health for Multnomah County, says the state has seen a 40% decrease in outpatient access to mental health services.

“And we know in residential programs, depending on what type, it’s even worse,” she says.

For people like Heidi Ibach, the money can’t come soon enough. Her 23-year-old son was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2017. She’s been trying to connect him to mental health care for years with no success.

“The resources for him aren’t there,” she says. “We’ve looked and tried 38 different options, and none of them are accepting anybody new.”

Lawmakers invested more than $470 million in behavioral health and an additional $300 million to implement ballot measure 110, which mandated the creation of behavioral health resource networks throughout the state.

So why are the hundreds of millions of dollars not flowing? Steve Allen, behavioral health director for the Oregon Health Authority, says the state is in the process of creating committees that will help get more money moving.

New Multnomah County program will provide counseling services for victims, families of gun violence PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With a record-setting year when it comes to gun violence in the city of Portland, Multnomah County is looking to disru…

“That transformational work is a huge investment in our system, and we know we need to improve access, but we also need to improve access to the right kinds of services that are available in the right way that help people. And that takes some time,” he says.

Allen says $30 million has gone toward implementing ballot measure 110, and $10 million in mobile crisis funding will go out in early 2022. OHA says it is also working on $2,000 recruitment and retention grants for people working in residential behavioral health care.

The regional behavioral health resource networks mandated in ballot measure 110 will be funded beginning early next year, and the department is also taking grant proposals from community partners.

“We know that this is an urgent situation,” Allen says.

In the meantime, people like Heidi Ibach will continue waiting for promises to be kept.

“I feel totally helpless,” she says. “Helpless and hopeless.”