MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Video taken of an Oregon dad serenading cows at sunset has been shared widely on social media, and is making people smile all around the world.
In the video, Rick Herrmann plays Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely?” and the Champs’ "Tequila” on his saxophone. On Twitter, the soulful serenade has racked up more than 10 million views.
Herrmann spoke with FOX 12 about the video Friday and said he is shocked and overwhelmed by the response his video has received.
“It just seemed to resonate with so many people, so many people said they had a hard day and they watched it and it put a smile on their face,” Rick Herrmann said.
Herrmann tried to recreate the moment with FOX 12 Friday, but apparently, not all cows are fans. So, Herrmann and a FOX 12 reporter went further down the street in search of a familiar audience.
The same herd from Herrmann’s viral video came close for a second performance.
Guess who I’m hanging out with! 🎶 🐄 This musical man is playing his sax ‘til the cows come home. They clearly think he’s utterly legenDAIRY. We met up with Rick after his saxaphone serenade video went viral. Story tonight at 10 🎷 @erinmherrmann #Fox12 #CowWhisperer pic.twitter.com/NwocPROsb8— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 29, 2019
Herrmann says he started playing the saxophone about seven months ago and does it just to make people happy – he just didn’t know it would be this many people so soon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.