TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The steep terrain and hard to reach areas where the Game Hog Creek Fire is burning in the Tillamook State Forest is posing a major challenge to firefighting crews on the ground and now more help is on the way. Originally the Oregon Department of Forestry had one helicopter on the fire, but a second came in on July 16 and a third is expected to arrive to help on July 17.
“It’s hard to get crews in there safely and there they can put water on the fire and keep it cool while crews work at building those lines so without that we would not be holding it in place,” Mike Cafferata, Forest Grove District Forester for ODF, said. The fire is burning about 130 acres. Cafferata said these resources are essential in holding the fire line.
“So it’s really about having the right piece of equipment in the right place at the right time,” he said. There aren’t any evacuation orders in place for this fire right now however the smoke is causing some people to worry. Cafferata said if they thought there was a risk they would act on it and they’re watching it 24/7.
“In this case with the weather doing what it’s doing we are very confident that no evacuation orders are needed,” he said. The problem they are running into is that people are still trying to go into closed areas and firefighters need room to work.
“We got people that try and show up for fun so please don’t. Idiot Creek Road Drift Creek Road are closed that road system right there we need to be out of the way for the firefighters and let them do their jobs,” he said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
