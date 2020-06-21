PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – More arrests were made after a night of protests at the Justice Center in downtown Portland.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, a couple hundred demonstrators started to gather on Southwest 3rd Avenue, blocking traffic between Southwest Main and Southwest Madison streets.
Police say the demonstration remained peaceful for a little over an hour.
At about 11 p.m., police say demonstrators began throwing things, including eggs and rocks, at the Justice Center doors for about an hour.
Police say just after midnight, protesters knocked over the fence surrounding the Justice Center doors, which caused deputies protecting the Justice Center to exit on to the portico.
As deputies were exiting on to the portico, some demonstrators worked together to put the fence back up.
While outside, deputies asked demonstrators several times to not tamper with the fence and remain peaceful. But at about 12:20 a.m., demonstrators started throwing projectiles and pointing lasers at deputies.
The sound truck gave a verbal warning to the demonstrators, but despite several warnings, demonstrators continued to throw projectiles, such as glass bottles, at deputies.
At about 1:46 a.m., the sound truck gave admonishment warnings that the event was an unlawful assembly and said that if the crowd did not disperse to the west, force may be used.
Police say even through the crowd was given ample time to leave, most did not.
Officers and deputies then began to disperse the crowd, moving protesters to the west.
Police say glass bottles were continued to be thrown at deputies and officers as they dispersed the crowd, and crowd control munitions were used.
Once the crowd was at Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Main Street, police say several mortars were thrown toward deputies and officers.
Most of the demonstrators left the area by about 3 a.m., according to police.
Police say they are compiling information on arrests and will release that when becomes available.
No CS gas was used by Portland Police Bureau members.
Police say this group has gathered near the Justice Center for 23 consecutive days. According to police, many have engaged in criminal acts of violence, which has put life safety at risk, and there has been vandalism to property and disruptive behavior.
Police are encouraging community members’ tips regarding criminal activity. Anyone who sees a crime in progress is asked to call 911 or call (503) 823-3333 for non-emergency information. Anyone with information about people who have committed criminal activity at any event is asked to share that with police. Information can be emailed to CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.
This is courtesy our wonderful Mayor "I'm Useless, Antifa Supported" Wheeler and his partner Commissioner "Get Those Evil Police" Hardesty!!
