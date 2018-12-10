More Christmas decorations destroyed in Vancouver neighborhood

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Vancouver neighborhood is demanding answers after another family’s holiday lights display was vandalized.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office in late November said decorations at several homes in the Orchards-area neighborhood were destroyed. The latest act of vandalism also occurred in the area.
The sheriff’s office said vandals in the latest incident slashed an inflatable snowman and an inflatable Santa Claus. Deputies also say they also drove a car through the front yard and damaged approximately 2,000 Christmas lights.
One neighbor says he thinks the vandals targeted the home because it’s the nicest display in the neighborhood.
“It makes me upset because he did a lot of work,” the neighbor said. “He does every year and that’s a lot of work.”
Damage is estimated at around $200, though the family says they’ve already fixed or replaced much of the damage.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
