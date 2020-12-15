PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Northwest Tuesday. Several hospitals reported that shipments had come in, and vaccinations of hospital workers would begin on Wednesday. Early Tuesday morning, Kaiser Permanente Northwest received their first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.
"We have been involved in this fight against Covid since Feb. 28 when we got the call from OHA that we had the first positive case in Oregon," Wendy Watson with Kaiser Permanente Northwest said. "We activated our command center the next day, and we've been fighting it ever since."
Kaiser Permanente says they will be distributing the vaccine to employees at their Westside and Sunnyside locations.
"With the vaccine arriving at our facility, we are very excited to start administering this vaccination to our employees who've been out there taking care of these patients for months now," Dr. Mary Giswold said.
The health care provider said they received 975 doses of the vaccines.
OHSU also says they received their first shipments of the vaccine. Vaccinations will begin Wednesday for employees with the highest risk of exposure.
At the VA in Portland, they, too among the hospitals to receive vaccine Wednesday. They plan to begin vaccinations as soon as Dec. 17.
Veterans are asked not to call the VA inquiring about vaccinations but rather to follow their website or follow Facebook for updates. The VA says it will take some time before the availability of vaccines allows them to vaccinate larger numbers of people.
Later this week, Providence Health says they expect to receive 2,000 doses. Salem Health also says they are anticipating 975 doses as well. In Corvallis, Good Samaritan is awaiting the arrival of their first shipment, which will arrive this week.
"We are really overwhelmed with hope and excited about making our communities, our patients, our employees safer," Giswold said
