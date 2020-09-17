More evacuation levels downgraded in Lincoln County for Echo Mountain Complex Fire

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – More residents of Lincoln County can return to their homes after officials reduced evacuations for areas around the Echo Mountain Complex Fire zone Thursday morning.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced the following areas have been reduced from a Level 3 “GO NOW” to a Level 2 "BE SET” evacuation notice:
- N. North Bank Road from Highway 18 to North Panther Creek.
- The West portion of N. North Bank Road from North Old Scenic Highway 101 to 0.5 mile marker.
LCSO said the downgraded areas will have controlled access for residents only. So, a valid ID with an address will be required for entry. If anyone doesn’t have a valid ID with an address, they will need to contact the County Call Center to coordinate arrangements with patrol deputies.
Hwy 18 is back open from milepost 0 to milepost 5, but drivers should still expect delays.
For community members returning to their property in the newly downgraded evacuation level zones, officials encourage they know the following:
- It is always advisable to do a safety check of your home and property when you return.
- You may experience some intermittent power disruption over the next few days.
- Continue to monitor local media sources, county website and your telephone devices to receive further information and updates.
If any resident returning to their property needs transportation back to their home, they can call the County Call Center at 541-265-0621 after 8 a.m. for coordination.
Anyone with additional questions can call the same number.
More information about the Echo Mountain Complex Fire from Lincoln County Emergency Management is available here.
The Echo Mountain Fire has burned an estimated 2,552 acres and is currently 45% contained.
Fire officials announced Tuesday that 100% of control lines were in place for the fire.
MORE: FOX 12's Continuing Coverage of Wildfires
