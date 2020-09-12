LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – More residents of Lincoln County can return to their homes after officials announced downgraded evacuation levels for the Echo Mountain Complex Fire Saturday morning.
Lincoln County Emergency Management has announced the following evacuation level changes for the county:
Downgrade from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Be Set):
NE East Devils Lake Road south to mile post 3.6 (bridge replacement cut off) and the Neotsu neighborhood.
All other West and East side streets off of NE East Devils Lake Road.
Removal of Evacuation Level:
All of S Schooner Creek Road.
The agency also announced reduced evacuation levels Friday. Saturday’s additional reductions indicate firefighters could be making good progress.
The Echo Mountain Complex Fire has been burning several days and as of Friday night it was estimated at 2,435 acres and was 0% contained.
Fire officials estimate that the fire has damaged or destroyed at least 100 structures.
For community members returning to their property in the newly downgraded evacuation level zones, officials encourage they knowing the following:
- It is always advisable to do a safety check of your home and property when you return.
- You may experience some intermittent power disruption over the next few days.
- Continue to monitor local media sources, county website and your telephone devices to receive further information and updates.
If any resident returning to their property needs transportation back to their home, they can call the County Call Center at 541-265-0621 for coordination.
Anyone with additional questions can call the Lincoln County Emergency Public Information Call Center at 541-265-0621.
More information about the Echo Mountain Complex Fire from LCEM is available here.
MORE: FOX 12 Continuing Coverage of Wildfires
