WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters asked additional residents to evacuate on Wednesday evening in response to a growing wildfire that prompted Level 3 evacuations near Newberg on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, deputies issued the following evacuations:
- Level 1: Bachelor Road, Cady Road, Ornduff Road, Finnigan Hill Road, Holly Hill Road, and Kings Grade Road. Level 1 means residents in the area should be ready for potential evacuation.
UPDATED evacuations for the #ChehalemMountainBaldPeakFire in Yamhill Couty:***LEVEL 1***Bachelor RdCady RdOrnduff RdFinnigan Hill RdHolly Hill RdKings Grade Rd pic.twitter.com/gXWC1D416v— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) September 9, 2020
Evacuations were also underway in:
- Northeast Bryan Creek
- Northeast Quarter Mike Lane
- Northeast Chehalem Drive
- Hillside Drive
"The fact that we could see the smoke coming up the hill gave us time to grab our animals and get everything ready that we wouldn't have been able to otherwise," Alexandra Peterkort said. "All I could picture is waking up in the middle of the night and having the fire outside my window and not knowing what to do or if I was going to make it out, I'm so grateful."
Earlier Tuesday, Level 3 evacuation notices were issued for residents near Henry Hagg Lake due to a wildfire believed to be caused by a downed power line.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue later Tuesday reported a 2-alarm fire near Northeast Neubebauer Road and Shine Drive in Washington County, with firefighters establishing a wet line to protect homes and Portland General Electric responding to shut power off in the area.
Firefighters are still working to contain 2alm brush fire in Washington Co. @portlandgeneral is shutting power off to area and @WCSOOregon is beginning evacuations. pic.twitter.com/Yc3nGvQBsm— TVF&R (@TVFR) September 9, 2020
Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to help evacuate people from their homes. Level 3 evacuation were in place Tuesday night for people in the following areas:
- SW Weaver Drive
- SW Wildfire Drive
- Northeast Brooks Lane
- Northeast Jaquith Lane
- Notheast Ellis Lane
- Northeast Mountain Top Road
- Northeast Bald Peak Road
- Northeast McCormick Hill Road
The evacuation shelter has been moved from Groener Elementary School to Mountainside High School, 12500 SW 175th Ave, Beaverton.
Thanks to @WCSOOregon @YCSOoregon @WCCCA for helping with evacuations from Bald Peak to Hwy 219, and McCormick Hill to 219. A safe location for evacuated residents is Groener Elementary School. Water is being drawn from nearby sources and shuttled to site. PC: WCSO pic.twitter.com/tWKZIwJTQo— TVF&R (@TVFR) September 9, 2020
WCSO expanded Level 3 evacuations overnight to the following areas:
UPDATE: ***Level III evacuation*** expanded to SW Buckhaven Rd., north to SW McCormick Hill Rd., up to Vanderschuere Rd. Also, east of SW Neugebauer Rd., to Hwy 219 between SW Jaquith Rd to SW Vanderschuere Rd.— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) September 9, 2020
(2) comments
On early Monday afternoon, just before the winds started, I was driving east on Farmington about a half a click west of Farmington Gardens Nursery, and I look out to the right, and some moron was burning a slash pile about 50 yards out back of his home. I don't think his area is one of those mentioned, but I couldn't believe anyone would be burning at all right now. It's about as senseless as those fools in California and Arizona with their pyrotechnic "gender reveal" parties.
Agreed! Absolutely stupid to have any kind of combustible ignition source right now.On our farm were not even going to use our tractors to feed our stock. Were using hand wheelbarrows hauling bales of hay one at a time to feed the stock.Tiring & a pain but the farm is tinder dry & we are not going to use any equipment until it rains!
