More eye injuries as violence continues in Portland, ophthalmologist says

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Eye doctors say they’re seeing a major increase in the number of eye injuries related to recent protests in Portland.
FOX 12 on Monday spoke with Blake Acohido, an ophthalmologist at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Acohido said normally, they’ll see bad eye trauma maybe two or three times a month–now, they’re seeing it two to four times per week, he said.
Acohido said he has seen a host of injuries, from mild trauma to the eye all the way to ruptured eyeballs. He said these can be devastating injuries with lasting effects, usually causing irreversible blindness.
“It's horrific to see these eye injuries,” Acohido said. “And they're pretty senseless. Some people can be bystanders, there's a lot of projectiles flying around and if the projectile is just the right size and just the right velocity, it can do a lot of damage. And so, there's some simple things that can help protect against that, safety glasses being one of them, or face shields.”
Some of Acohido’s colleagues recently distributed eye goggles for people in downtown Portland. The ophthalmologist says unfortunately, he believes these eye injuries will continues as long as there is violence in Portland.
