PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Thursday, more first responders across the state of Oregon were vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Thousands of doses arrived at health departments and other places this week.
Firefighters with Portland Fire & Rescue got their doses Thursday as well as paramedics and dispatchers with MetroWest Ambulance in Hillsboro.
“We were definitely hoping and waiting,” MetroWest Dispatcher Joe Sheets said.
For him and others at the ambulance company Thursday was a relief.
“It felt really good, I think we all look at this as a new beginning,” Paramedic Scott Hardman said.
“It’s been so long that we are starting to get used to it but we are ready for it to be over,” Sheets said.
Thursday was the second day of vaccinations for MetroWest employees. The company received enough doses to cover their entire staff. Many of which have been dealing with COVID-19 patients.
“It is hard of course watching people that aren’t doing well, but at the same time I think all of us at MetroWest feel good about the work that we are doing,” Hardman said.
In Portland, it was hope that Portland Fire Chief Sara Boone spoke of. She shared stories of listening to radio calls of what her crews were going out on night after night. She said she would listen to scanner traffic before going to bed, left wondering when this would all be other with.
“This is the first day I will be able to sleep really well.” Boone said of the first day of vaccinations.
“We have been waiting for this for a long time,” firefighter Owen Cheevers said.
He was among those getting the Moderna vaccine Thursday. Chief Boone also rolling up her sleeve to get the first dose.
“You have the choice now so someone doesn’t die alone later. That is what this vaccine is going to offer is protection,” Boone said. “For when it comes to communities of color, people who are on the front lines it is going to give you a defense and protections.”
The bureau got 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Many of the agencies giving the vaccine to first responders say they working with their work schedules to make sure people are off the following day in case there are any reaction to the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.