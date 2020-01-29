PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Catlin Gable School is facing another lawsuit involving four additional former students who claim they were sexually abused by their teachers.
The new plaintiffs allege inappropriate touching, molestation, harassment, and sex abuse against four former Catlin teachers. They also claim Catlin leadership was negligent in failing to investigate claims of abuse and in not reporting its concerns to police.
The plaintiffs allege the abuse caused them “psychological injuries including but not limited to pain and suffering and emotional distress.”
They are seeking $2,250,000 each for a combined total of $9,000,000.
Nearly two dozen former staff members were accused in an internal investigation last year of sexually abusing students over the past four decades. The school released a summary report of the investigation in December 2019.
The new lawsuit accuses three educators who were previously named in the school’s internal report, as well as one who had not been previously named.
Catlin after releasing the internal report last year announced it had partnered with RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.
To read the full summary of the report, visit www.catlin.edu/about/investigation.
