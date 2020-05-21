PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Goodwill is reopening five additional retail stores and two outlets after closing locations in the Pacific Northwest and around the country in March due to COVID-19.
The stores and outlets will be open for business starting Friday and include locations in Hillsboro and Portland, among others. The retails stores will open at 10 a.m. and the outlets and adjacent drop-off centers will open at 8 a.m.
Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette last week reopened four retail stores in Oregon and one outlet and its adjacent drop-off area. Those locations included:
- West Salem Goodwill, 585 Edgewater St. NW, Salem
- Salem Goodwill Outlet, 3235 Portland Road, NE, Salem
- Lincoln City Goodwill, 1000 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City
- Redmond Goodwill, 2067 NW 6th St. Redmond
- Bend Goodwill, 61315 South Hwy 97, Bend
Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette on Thursday said it would reopen five more. Those locations include:
- Airport Outlet 5950 NE 122nd Ave. Portland, OR 97230
- Hillsboro Outlet 2920 SE Century Blvd. Hillsboro, OR 97123
- Newberg 2210 Portland Road, Newberg, OR 97132
- Albany 1605 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany, OR 97321
- The Dalles 1218 W. 6th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058
- Dallas 315 Orchard Drive, Dallas, OR 97338
- Tillamook 2600 N. Main Ave. Tillamook, OR 97141
Additional stores will reopen incrementally and in accordance with Oregon and Washington State and local directives, according to Goodwill.
Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette reports that in addition to staff rehired to open the fives facilities on May 15, it has rehired more than 250 of its 3,000 employees.
Some additional precautions being put in place by Goodwill include requiring employees and customers to wear face coverings, donated items will be sanitized and quarantined before being sold, and register areas will be cleaned following each customer transaction.
Dressing rooms will be temporarily unavailable, but Goodwill said they will be flexible with their return policy. Drinking fountains will also be temporarily out of service.
Donors are asked to drop off items in marked donation bins. Employees will not remove donated items from vehicles.
For more, go to https://meetgoodwill.org/.
