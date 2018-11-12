More help from Oregon on the way to California wildfires

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - We’ve been telling you about the nearly 300 Oregon firefighters who are on the ground helping with the massive wildfires in California, but additional resources from our area are also on the way.
Fifteen Red Cross volunteer from Oregon and SW Washington will be on the ground to help with shelters and emergency supplies for the nearly quarter-of-a-million people across California who have been forced from their homes.
Ron Burby is one of them.
FOX 12 caught up with Burby as he left PDX Monday afternoon for Sacramento. From there, he’ll be sent into the field to help families near Paradise where the Camp Fire has wiped away most everything.
He’ll be helping distribute emergency supplies – things like food, water, shovels and sifters.
You name it? Families have probably lost it.
“I’ve done the fires in Santa Rosa and Ventura last year. It’s heartbreaking to go into a neighborhood and nothing’s left,” Burby said.
According to the Red Cross, nearly 250,000 people have been forced from their homes in the fires across California and more than 2,100 people spent Sunday night in one of the 18 Red Cross or community-based shelters across the state.
Burby will be joining the nearly 300 Oregon firefighters who are already on the ground, tasked with saving lives and protecting homes.
“Some of them are involved in some aggressive firefighting,” Claire McGrew of the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office said of the job ahead. “Some of them are assigned to search and recovery efforts within the town of Paradise and outlying areas as well.”
Burby has an idea of what he’s heading into because he’s been deployed several times before to hurricanes and other massive fires.
But he never gets used to the destruction and heartbreak. In a way, he said it becomes part of him – even after he’s back home.
“We take personal scars home with us when we do these deployments,” Burby said. “But it’s just about helping people.”
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
